Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to veteran comrades

January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have extended festive greetings over the phone or via other means to veteran comrades ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the other leaders wished the veterans a happy Spring Festival, good health and long lives.

The veteran comrades agreed that, since the 18th CPC National Congress, remarkable progress has been made in developing the cause of the Party and the country, hailing the extraordinary achievements made by the whole Party, the military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core.

They expressed wholehearted support to Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole.

They also expressed the hope that the entire Party, the military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups would rally even closer around the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, draw wisdom and strength from the endeavors of the Party over the past century, and strive vigorously in high spirits to accomplish the Second Centenary Goal and to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

