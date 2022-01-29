Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to veteran comrades

Xinhua) 13:44, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have extended festive greetings over the phone or via other means to veteran comrades ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the other leaders wished the veterans a happy Spring Festival, good health and long lives.

