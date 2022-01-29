Xi to attend Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 07:50, January 29, 2022

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is on display at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Yong)

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- From Feb. 4 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations attending the ceremony, and have relevant bilateral activities, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

The international dignitaries include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince of Monaco Albert II, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, the Republic of Korea National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang, New Development Bank President Marcos Troyjo, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Zhang Ming, according to Hua.

