Know about the three Winter Olympic villages in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 28, 2022
Olympic Villages for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in downtown Beijing, the Chinese capital's Yanqing district and Hebei province's Zhangjiakou officially opened their doors to athletes and team officials for the Games on Thursday.
Click the video to learn more details.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
