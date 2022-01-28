Beijing to become 1st city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 17:02, January 28, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Big Air Shougang, a venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the Yanqing competition zone for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a giant Chinese knot with emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows street decorations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows mascots for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at the Main Media Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Big Air Shougang, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a snow flake in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Hou Dongtao)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a countdown timer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a giant Chinese knot with emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of Big Air Shougang, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a mascot's poster of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows street decorations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows an interior view of the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows children looking at street decorations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a mascots' poster of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a giant Chinese knot with emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows street decorations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. With one week to go before the opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)