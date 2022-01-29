For 10 years, Xi spends time with ordinary people before Chinese New Year

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to the crowd while touring Pingyao, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 27, 2022. Xi extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people during his visit to Shanxi Province from Wednesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Braving the snow, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited north China's Shanxi Province from Wednesday to Thursday on an inspection tour ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learned about local post-disaster reconstruction, crop replanting, and measures to keep people warm in the winter during the trip.

For 10 years in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit ordinary people, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.

The following are some of the most memorable moments of Xi's interactions with these people during his pre-Spring Festival tours.

2022, Shanxi

Visiting Duancun Village in Fenxi County, Shanxi Province, Xi checked the kitchen, the bedroom and the sheepfold in a villager's home, and asked about the family's income and their life.

Xi was pleased to learn that the family, after shaking off poverty in late 2016, has prospered through raising sheep and seeking work in other places.

"The CPC's resolve to ensure all Chinese people live happy lives has remained unchanged for more than a century, and it will not falter," Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to villagers who are participating in festive activities, and extends his New Year's greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country, on a public square of Huawu Village, Xinren Miao Township of Qianxi County, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

2021, Guizhou

Xi visited Huawu Village, which successfully eliminated poverty through crop planting and animal husbandry as well as tourism, during his inspection to southwest China's Guizhou Province.

He was invited to the home of Zhao Yuxue, a Miao villager, and made traditional festival food "Huangba" with Zhao's family.

He also visited a Miao embroidery workshop, urging efforts to promote ethnic and traditional cultures.

"This year, we will secure the great victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieving the first centenary goal," Xi told villagers at a public square. "No ethnic group should be left behind."

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with villagers in a village of the Wa ethnic group in Qingshui Township of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

2020, Yunnan

Xi went to the home of farmer Li Fashun in Simola Wa Village, Yunnan Province, where he learned about the family's daily life, and was invited to join the family in making rice cakes. He also beat a wooden drum of the Wa ethnic group three times, a local ritual activity to bless the coming year.

The year 2020 marked the deadline for China to eliminate absolute poverty. During the inspection, Xi noted that shaking off poverty is the starting point for a new and happy life, urging vigorously promoting rural vitalization after a moderately prosperous society in all respects is achieved.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits residents' homes in Qianmen area in central Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

2019, Beijing

Xi visited the hutong neighborhoods of central Beijing and dropped into two courtyards along the hutong, inquiring about the living conditions of local residents after the renovation projects in the neighborhood.

"What the CPC pursues is to make the people's life better," he told the residents, gladly chatting and making dumplings with them.

Xi also went to a property service center to visit staff and community workers, and stepped into a restaurant, chatted with the owner and some customers, and wished them good luck.

Visiting an express delivery station, Xi stressed that priority should be given to solving employment problems and creating more jobs.

He praised the hard work of deliverymen, saying they were "busy as bees" to bring convenience to people's lives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the home of an impoverished family in Sanhe Village of Sanchahe Township in Zhaojue County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

2018, Sichuan

Xi went deep into the mountains of impoverished Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In two ethnic Yi villages, Xi was happy to learn that villagers have increased their incomes by raising cattle and growing potatoes, peppers and walnuts.

"Not a single ethnic group or family should be left behind in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects," Xi said.

He also told villagers later during the inspection: "My job is to serve the people."

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the home of villager Xu Wan in Desheng Village, Xiaoertai Township of Zhangbei County in north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2017, Hebei

Xi went to a village in Hebei Province, a short drive from Beijing. In the house of poor villager Xu Wan, Xi asked about the family's drinking water, TV programs and activities the family had planned for the Lunar New Year.

Xi sat down with Xu and helped him with his household budget.

While visiting villager Xu Haicheng's home, Xi chatted with village cadres and farmers, and said poverty eradication is the "bottom-line task" in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (3rd L), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes ciba, a kind of food made of sticky rice, with villagers while visiting Shenshan Village in Jinggangshan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 2, 2016. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2016, Jiangxi

Xi visited the house of Zuo Xiufa, grandson of a revolutionary martyr living in a poverty-stricken village in the city of Jinggangshan, Jiangxi Province. Xi was glad to see that Zuo had shaken off poverty by using local bamboo resources to start his own processing business.

Calling Jinggangshan the cradle of the Chinese revolution, Xi called for carrying forward the Jinggangshan Spirit in the modern context.

Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping (3rd L), also chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the cave dwelling he lived in during his teenage when he came to Liangjiahe Village as part of a campaign launched by Chairman Mao Zedong that asked urban youth to experience rural labor life, in Wen'anyi Township of Yanchuan County, Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2015. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2015, Shaanxi

Xi met with old acquaintances from Liangjiahe Village, Shaanxi Province, where he had spent seven years as an adolescent and young adult. "I will never forget the villagers here and the people in the old revolutionary base," Xi said.

"A well-off society is incomplete if people in old revolutionary base areas cannot shake off poverty," Xi said later during a meeting with officials from Shaanxi and neighboring provincial regions in northwest China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (1st L) visits the family of Guo Yongcai, in Yi'ershi Township of Arxan City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2014. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2014, Inner Mongolia

Braving the cold in northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xi visited the home of forestry worker Guo Yongcai in a border town.

Inside the house in a dilapidated neighborhood, Xi checked the cellar and the fireplace and chatted with Guo to learn about his difficulties.

He later went to a children's welfare home where he used sign language to interact with the hearing-impaired. Xi called for love for children, especially orphans and the disabled, from across the society.

2013, Gansu

Xi went to villages located in a hostile natural environment in northwestern Gansu Province, asking villagers whether they had enough food, sufficient subsistence allowances, and access to medical and educational resources.

He emphasized stepping up efforts to ensure millions in arid parts of Gansu have access to stable supply of drinking water.

Xi also visited a construction site to learn about the rebuilding work of the county seat, where a landslide two years earlier had caused severe damages. There, he chatted with migrant workers, ordering better protection of their legitimate rights and interests.

