Book of Xi's discourses on ensuring man-nature harmony published

Xinhua) 08:54, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on ensuring harmony between man and nature has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains Xi's 79 discourses, some of which were published for the first time, a statement on the book's publication said on Friday.

These important discourses offer profound answers to significant theoretical and practical questions, including why it is necessary to build an ecological civilization, and what kind of ecological civilization should be built and how to build it, the statement said. The discourses form Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

The book is available nationwide.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)