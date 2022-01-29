Home>>
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to servicemen
(People's Daily App) 11:04, January 29, 2022
President Xi Jinping extended Spring Festival greetings to service personnel of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of militia and reserve forces during an inspection to the Central Theater Command of the PLA on Friday.
