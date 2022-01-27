Home>>
Space acupuncture package for Shenzhou-13 crew
(People's Daily App) 15:22, January 27, 2022
With Chinese New Year approaching, taikonauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – the Shenzhou-13 crew – unpacked an acupoint stimulation device. They can enjoy the fruits of traditional Chinese wisdom within a high-tech space environment.
Space acupuncture fascinates Chinese internet users.
