Space acupuncture package for Shenzhou-13 crew

(People's Daily App) 15:22, January 27, 2022

With Chinese New Year approaching, taikonauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – the Shenzhou-13 crew – unpacked an acupoint stimulation device. They can enjoy the fruits of traditional Chinese wisdom within a high-tech space environment.

Space acupuncture fascinates Chinese internet users.

