China launches L-SAR 01A satellite

Ecns.cn) 10:01, January 26, 2022

A Long March-4C rocket carrying L-SAR 01A satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellite will be used to monitor the geological environment, landslides and earthquakes. The mission marked the 407th flight of the Long March carrier rockets, said the launch center.

