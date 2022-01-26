China launches L-SAR 01A satellite for land observing

Xinhua) 09:48, January 26, 2022

JIUQUAN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-4C rocket to place a new satellite in space on Wednesday.

The rocket blasted off at 7:44 a.m. (Beijing Time) at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and soon sent L-SAR 01A satellite into preset orbit.

The satellite will be used to monitor geological environment, landslides and earthquakes.

The mission marked the 407th flight of the Long March carrier rockets, said the launch center.

