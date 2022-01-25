Panda cubs pose for Chinese Lunar New Year photo at nature reserve in Sichuan

Twenty panda cubs pose for a Chinese Lunar New Year photograph at the Shenshuping giant panda base located in the Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo/Li Chuanyou)

Twenty panda cubs posed for a Chinese New Year photograph on Jan. 24 at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The cubs, all born at the base in 2021, were held by their keepers and posed in front of cameras to send their greetings to everyone for the Chinese Lunar New Year. The panda cubs are on average about six months old, with the youngest born roughly four months ago.

The panda keepers prepared tools for the panda cubs to make use of while playing in snow. The two cute mascots “Bing Dwen Dwen” and “Shuey Rhon Rhon” for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games also joined the panda cubs in greeting everyone ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

