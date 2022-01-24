Hong Kong reports 140 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Sunday, taking the total tally to 13,286, according to data from the Center for Health Protection.

The newly reported cases consist of 15 imported cases, 112 cases epidemiologically linked with imported cases, four local cases and nine cases epidemiologically linked with local cases.

Among the new reported cases, 133 involve mutant strains, the mutation test results of six cases are pending, while the viral load of the remaining case is insufficient for mutation tests, the center said.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 16 cases announced earlier confirmed that they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 533 in Hong Kong.

