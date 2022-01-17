Hong Kong reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:02, January 17, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Sunday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 13,041, according to data from the Center for Health Protection (CHP).

The newly reported cases consist of eight imported cases, one case epidemiologically linked with imported case and two possibly import-related cases.

All of the cases involved mutant strains, the CHP said.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, more than 5.12 million people, or 76.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 4.72 million, or 70.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, 641,854 people in Hong Kong have taken a booster shot as of 8:00 p.m. local time Saturday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)