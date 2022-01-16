7 jailed in Hong Kong for rioting near PolyU in 2019

HONG KONG, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced seven people to up to 40 months in prison for rioting near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in November 2019.

The District Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) sentenced seven people to imprisonment ranging from 38 to 40 months and two others were sent to a training center.

The nine defendants were accused of participating in a riot with other unidentified persons outside the Diocesan Girls' School in Kowloon on Nov. 18, 2019.

