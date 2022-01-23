India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 39 mln with 333,533 new cases

Xinhua) 13:26, January 23, 2022

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,237,264 on Sunday, as 333,533 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the fourth consecutive day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

Besides, as many as 525 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 489,409.

Currently there are 2,187,205 active cases in the country, with an increase of 73,840 during the period. This is the 26th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 36,560,650 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 259,168 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 10,050. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

