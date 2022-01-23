Xi'an expected to clear all high, medium-risk areas on Jan. 25
A rainbow appears in the water mist of a sprinkler near Yongning Gate in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
XI'AN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an is expected to clear all areas classified as high and medium-risk for COVID-19 on Jan. 25, provided no special circumstances arise, a government official said on Saturday.
Zhang Fenghu, deputy secretary general of the Xi'an Municipal Government, told a press conference that the prediction was made after careful expert study and evaluation.
Should the prediction become a reality, the ancient city, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, will resume regular prevention and control in most areas, Zhang said.
There are currently two medium-risk areas and one high-risk area in Xi'an.
As of 12 p.m. Saturday, the city had reported 2,053 confirmed local cases, with 1,667 recovered.
