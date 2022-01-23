Chinese mainland records 19 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, January 23, 2022

Medical workers deliver medicine for the elderly in quarantine at a community under close-off management where a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was found in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland recorded 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Saturday saw nine new local infections in Beijing, five in Tianjin, three in Guangdong, and one in Henan and Yunnan respectively, according to the commission.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported Saturday.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

