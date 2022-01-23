Home>>
Over 200 mln Chinese seniors fully vaccinated against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 09:49, January 23, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- As of Friday, over 200 million senior citizens in China have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday.
He Qinghua, a senior official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that as of Friday, over 2.96 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland.
More than 1.22 billion people have been fully vaccinated, with 209 million of that number being elderly people aged 60 or above, the official said.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong to suspend face-to-face classes of secondary schools due to COVID-19
- Tianjin launches fourth citywide nucleic acid testing
- HKSAR gov't condemns intimidation against anti-epidemic experts over hamster cull
- Ethiopia receives additional 2.2 mln doses of Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines
- Staff members conduct disinfection work on train in Nanning, Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.