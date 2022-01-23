Beijing district conducts mass nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 09:54, January 23, 2022

A staff member conducts disinfection work at a supermarket in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Fengtai, one of 16 districts of Beijing Municipality, on Sunday started district-wide nucleic acid testing as local COVID-19 cases have been reported recently, local authorities said.

The district has found a cluster infection and is facing the risk of community transmission, according to a statement released by the district's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from Fengtai District.

A residential compound in the district was also adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the 14 days to noon on Saturday.

