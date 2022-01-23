Home>>
Helicopters lift off for first training in 2022
(China Military Online) 11:23, January 23, 2022
Multiple types of attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command lift off successively for a flight training exercise on January 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
