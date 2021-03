Helicopters in formation flight training

China Military Online) 16:32, March 18, 2021

Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fly over hills during a formation flight training exercise, which focuses on subjects including long-distance formation flight, low-altitude maneuver, tactical evading and penetration, in late February, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Mingjian)