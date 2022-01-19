Home>>
Cultural evening event held in Baghdad, Iraq
(Xinhua) 13:53, January 19, 2022
An artist displays miniature works of Baghdadi heritage houses and old cars during a cultural evening event on Mutanabi Street in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
