Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Cultural evening event held in Baghdad, Iraq

(Xinhua) 13:53, January 19, 2022

An artist displays miniature works of Baghdadi heritage houses and old cars during a cultural evening event on Mutanabi Street in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


