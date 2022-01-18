Dialogue, cooperation "only key" for humanity living in peace, prosperity, says Schwab

GENEVA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Dialogue and cooperation leading to joint solutions is "the only key" for humanity living in peace and prosperity, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said at the 2022 WEF virtual session on Monday.

"We must unite all our forces in the pursuit of a more resilient, more inclusive, and more sustainable global economic development," said Schwab, echoing Chinese President Xi Jinping's special address titled "Forge Ahead with Confidence and Fortitude to Jointly Create a Better Post-COVID World" to the virtual session.

Prior to Xi's address, Schwab applauded China's achievement in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, saying that China has realized a "historic goal."

Talking about the challenges facing humanity, he noted that this is the best time for leaders to come together and work jointly for the world to become more inclusive, more sustainable, and more prosperous.

In his speech, Schwab also wished China "great success for the forthcoming Olympic Games."

Last month, the WEF announced that due to the "continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak," it will defer its annual meeting, which is usually held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Initially scheduled to take place between Monday to Friday, the meeting is now planned for early summer.

Instead, participants are brought together to join a virtual session from Monday to Friday, which focuses on finding solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

