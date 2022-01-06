Cooperation between countries should not harm third party: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:00, January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China always holds that cooperation between countries should not target or undermine the interests of any third party, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query on a treaty that Australian and Japanese leaders are set to sign on Thursday to further strengthen their defense and security cooperation.

Wang said China always believes that exchanges and cooperation between countries should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and safeguarding regional peace and stability, rather than targeting or undermining the interests of any third party.

The Pacific Ocean is expansive enough for the common development of countries in the region, the spokesperson added, noting that its peace and tranquility also depend on the joint management of regional countries.

"We hope that the Pacific can be a place of peace, not an ocean of man-made waves," Wang said.

