Cooperation rather than argument should remain default to fight climate change: UK expert on China

Xinhua) 09:06, October 26, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation, rather than dissent and argument, should remain the default between China and Western countries to tackle climate change, a leading British expert on China said Monday.

Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King's College of London, made the remarks as a week-long series of events to discuss China's role in tackling climate change was launched here on Monday.

The China Week event, hosted by the Lau China Institute, consists of high-level panel discussions, webinar, film screenings, book launches, essay competition and photography exhibitions.

The theme of China Week 2021 is climate change and the environment, with a particular focus on China's role in driving national and international climate action.

"We decided to hold this series of events just before the COP26 summit on climate change and the environment, to highlight the key importance of China and global cooperation so far on this issue, and to deepen the dialogue so that we can take action going forward in deciding what we can do, together," Brown told Xinhua.

"With so much disagreement and tension currently between different partners across the globe, and within specific countries, we wanted to stress that cooperation remains the default, rather than dissent and argument. We hope that this week will have an impact on policy makers and different key actors in the UK, Europe, China and elsewhere," he said.

Topics covered during the week include China's 2060 carbon pledge and the economic transition to a low carbon future, the "green steel" opportunity, digital environmental activism in the China, biodiversity, the health impacts of climate change, the green Belt &Road, and the role of youth in driving change.

The event will also feature speakers, special guests and leading China experts from Britain and across the globe.

The COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

China has announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

