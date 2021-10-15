Interview: China takes lead in supporting developing countries to combat climate change, protect biodiversity -- expert

Xinhua) 10:25, October 15, 2021

DHAKA, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has taken the lead in honoring its commitment to support the efforts of developing countries to combat climate change and protect biodiversity, an economist has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday, MS Siddiqui, former professor at Dhaka's Daffodil International University, lauded China's support for global biodiversity protection and its hosting of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, China.

The expert mentioned China's latest commitments at the conference, among which include establishing the Kunming Biodiversity Fund to support preserving biodiversity in developing countries to the tune of 1.5 billion yuan (233 million U.S. dollars).

The fund will bolster the efforts of developing countries to protect biodiversity, especially in countries which are climate vulnerable.

The economist also spoke highly of China's commitment at the conference to support green development across the world.

Earlier last month, Beijing pledged that China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

On Tuesday, China officially designated its first group of national parks, a move to further improve the country's national park system amid nature conservation efforts.

Commending the move, Siddiqui said that China is likely to become a role model for other countries in global biodiversity protection.

