China ready to deepen int'l health cooperation: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:43, December 14, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan addresses the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Conference on Health Promotion via video on Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday stressed China's efforts to deepen international health cooperation and make a greater contribution to promoting global health equity.

Sun's remarks were made via video link from Beijing at the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Conference on Health Promotion.

Sun pointed out that the Chinese government has always given top priority to the safety of people's lives and health, ensuring the health and safety of about one-sixth of the world's population, and the medical and health system has withstood the test of COVID-19.

Noting that tackling the threat of disease is a common challenge for all countries in the world, Sun said China is ready to work with the international community to deepen cooperation in the field of health, and to step up support for the public health systems of developing countries, especially in Africa, in order to make a greater contribution to promoting global health equity and build a community of common health for humanity.

