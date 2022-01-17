China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in 2021

January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in 2021, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate standing at 5.1 percent, 0.5 percentage points lower than the same period in the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

