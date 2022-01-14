Chinese mainland reports 143 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 98 were reported in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, eight in Shaanxi, two in Shanghai, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 58 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 104,580 by Thursday, including 3,431 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 11 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,513 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 42 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 38 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

