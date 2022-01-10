Home>>
3-meter-high rap pottery figurine on display in Chengdu
(Ecns.cn) 15:52, January 10, 2022
Photo taken on January 9, 2022 shows a sculpture of a rap pottery figurine in Kuanzhai Alley, Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A group of modern sculptures inspired by rap pottery figurines of Han Dynasty (202 BC ? 220 AD) were on display in Kuanzhai Alley, Chengdu. Each of them is about three meters tall.
