3-meter-high rap pottery figurine on display in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 15:52, January 10, 2022

Photo taken on January 9, 2022 shows a sculpture of a rap pottery figurine in Kuanzhai Alley, Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

A group of modern sculptures inspired by rap pottery figurines of Han Dynasty (202 BC ? 220 AD) were on display in Kuanzhai Alley, Chengdu. Each of them is about three meters tall.

