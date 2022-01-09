UN envoy welcomes meeting of Libyan military leaders
TRIPOLI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- United Nations envoy Stephanie Williams on Saturday welcomed a meeting between military leaders from the Libyan interim government and the eastern-based army, reiterating UN's support for a peaceful resolution to the country's longstanding conflict.
The UN secretary-general's special adviser for Libya made the remarks after Muhammad Al-Haddad, chief of staff of the Government of National Unity, and Abdel Razek Al-Nadori, acting general commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, met on Saturday in the northern coastal city of Sirte.
A number of senior military figures from both sides also attended the meeting, the second of its kind between the two military leaders.
"I reiterate the support of the United Nations for all efforts made at various levels to unify the military institution," Williams wrote on Twitter.
The oil-rich North African country has been in turmoil since the fall of the Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011. The escalating tensions between a number of political forces in 2014 resulted in two separate governments -- the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord recognized by the UN and the House of Representatives allied with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.
On Feb. 5, 2021, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected a temporary unified executive authority to take Libya to national elections on Dec. 24. The country's High National Elections Commission suggested on Dec. 22 that the elections be postponed by a month to Jan. 24 over technical and legal concerns.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy voices concern over security situation in occupied Palestinian territory
- China holds workshop on Global Development Initiative with UN representatives
- Shotgun-wielding man surrenders to police after standoff outside UN building
- In one year, 13.8 mln more people in LatAm suffering from hunger: UN study
- Chinese FM urges UN to maintain justice, practice multilateralism
- Chinese envoy calls on Iraqi factions to work toward gov't formation
- Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive measures to combat trafficking of small arms
- United Nations Security Council reforms must reflect fairness, justice: Chinese envoy
- COP26 outcome not enough: UN chief
- Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping mission in CAR
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.