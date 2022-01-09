Bangladeshi operator provides 5G experience to fair visitors with Huawei support

Xinhua) 13:51, January 09, 2022

DHAKA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi state-run cellphone operator Teletalk has brought 5G experience for the visitors with technical support from Chinese telecom giant Huawei at the country's largest "Smartphone &Tab Expo 2022".

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the expo, Bangladeshi Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, for the first time, there is an opportunity for all interested visitors to get a 5G experience at this event. Anyone can take this experience from the Teletalk Bangladesh stall.

"We launched 5G in Bangladesh on Dec. 12 last year, and today, on Jan. 6, the people of Bangladesh are experiencing 5G live here at the Smartphone and Tab Expo 2022 for the first time. I thank Teletalk and Huawei for this."

The three-day expo kicked off on Thursday at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Center, a multipurpose facility, previously known as the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center, drawing huge crowds, particularly to the stalls of leading Chinese smartphone brands.

The fair is aimed at showcasing the latest mobile communication gadgets to the masses. Dozens of local and foreign brands including Huawei, Oppo, Samsung and Vivo are exhibiting their latest products at the fair.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy last month inaugurated the 5G, or fifth generation mobile services, via Teletalk in collaboration with Huawei.

With the launch of the next generation services, mobile users in selected places in parts of the country now have access to high-speed 5G Internet through their mobile phones at a relatively lower price.

Huawei Bangladesh provided infrastructure and technical support to Teletalk for deploying 5G networks.

Tao Guangyao, chief operating officer of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said that Huawei will keep the purpose of "in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh," proactively introducing localized 5G use cases to Bangladesh and together all eco partner help 5G take root in local society, and keep its effort for local digital telecom talent cultivation.

