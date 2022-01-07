Elysee Palace lit up in blue to mark France's EU presidency

Xinhua) 14:28, January 07, 2022

The Elysee Palace is lit up in blue to mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the European Union in Paris, France, Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heise/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)