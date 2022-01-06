U.S. democracy remains perilously fragile year after Jan. 6, 2021: The Hill

Xinhua) 14:52, January 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A year after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. democracy remains perilously fragile, American newspaper The Hill commented on Monday.

In 2020, the integrity of a U.S. presidential election was seriously questioned for the first time since 1876, said the commentary.

"If an election result can be invalidated, either by legal chicanery or force of arms, the United States will no longer be a democracy," it said.

