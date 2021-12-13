Commentary: Debacle of Washington's sham democracy show

Xinhua) 08:10, December 13, 2021

Photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

By staging a sham democracy show, Washington will only instigate division and confrontation, and thus do endless harm. The so-called "Summit for Democracy" will only go down in history as a manipulator and saboteur of democracy.

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- No wonder that Washington's painstakingly orchestrated "Summit for Democracy" has failed.

After all, the international community has long concluded that America is far from a "democracy beacon" and its democracy exists only in name. And many visionaries around the world have spoken out against Washington's plan to split the world and smear others by using this botched political farce.

By inviting Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a notorious "Hong Kong independence" element, as well as "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, the gathering has turned out to be nothing more than a political manipulation designed to incite division, disrupt global stability and maintain U.S. hegemony.

Nathan Law and other "Hong Kong independence" elements have long degenerated themselves into pawns for the United States to contain China. During the online meeting, he again churned out political lies and false allegations against the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

As a criminal suspect wanted by the Hong Kong police for instigating riots, Nathan Law has nothing to do with the word "democracy." Despite his attempt to obscure his evil intent, the international community will never forget how such detestable people had incited mobs to wreak havoc on Hong Kong's social peace and thrown the local society into disorder before the National Security Law for Hong Kong came into force.

People walk on Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 23, 2021.(Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Inviting such a despicable figure to the meeting has once again exposed U.S. hypocrisy in using "democracy" to serve its self-interest and collude with anti-China forces in Hong Kong, as well as its intention of undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and interfering in China's internal affairs.

The invitation of China's island province Taiwan is another illustration of Washington's geopolitical agenda in holding the meetings.

The past few months have witnessed some U.S. politicians hysterically playing the "Taiwan card" and sending extremely wrong and dangerous messages to the Taiwan authority and separatist forces on the island.

There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. While the White House has on many occasions voiced its adherence to the one-China policy, it has persisted in flexing muscles and stirring up trouble in the Taiwan Strait by selling arms to Taiwan and by sending its warships there.

The Capitol and a stop sign are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

These provocative acts, not least the invitation this time, have given those separatist elements a much-needed political lifeline at the expense of cross-strait peace and stability.

The collusion between Washington and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces will fool no one. As former Singaporean Foreign Minister George Yeo Yong-Boon has said, the invitation had "nothing to do with democracy but everything to do with U.S. involvement in cross-Straits relations."

It is global consensus now that the world is currently facing unprecedented challenges, which call for countries across the world to stand in even stronger solidarity than ever before.

