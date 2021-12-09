Home>>
America's "democracy" for export
(Xinhua) 08:42, December 09, 2021
The United States has long been priding itself as a "city upon a hill," and has been touting its own "democracy" and values in many parts of the world. However, what are the legacies left by America?
