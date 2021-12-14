So-called "summit for democracy" exposes U.S. true face of "democracy saboteur": spokesperson

Xinhua) December 14, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "summit for democracy" has torn open the U.S. mask of "democracy defender" and revealed its true face "democracy saboteur", a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the international society's indifferent reaction and mostly critical voices from world mainstream media toward the summit.

Noting very few people watched the live video of the summit on social media, the spokesperson said by contrast, video clips about U.S. military intervention and killings of innocent civilians were viewed many times online.

"This shows serving U.S. own interests under the pretext of democracy proves unpopular," Wang said.

The world is facing continued resurgence of COVID-19, fragile economic recovery, and complex and grave global challenges such as terrorism and climate change, Wang said, stressing that what the world needs is not a division of countries into "democratic" and "non-democratic" camps by a certain country's standards, still less smears and suppression, unilateral sanctions and military intervention in the name of democracy.

"All countries should uphold common human values of humanity for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, abide by the norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter, promote democracy and the rule of law in international relations, jointly address global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind," the spokesperson said.

