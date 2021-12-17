Home>>
Cartoon: Outside the live stream of U.S. democracy
(Xinhua) 08:25, December 17, 2021
A roughly 770-billion-USD defense spending bill has been passed by the U.S. Congress. That's 5% more than last year and $25 billion more than Biden requested. What does the United States need those money for after its "longest war"? Satisfying the need of military-industrial complex?
