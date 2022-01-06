China solicits public opinions on revised mobile apps regulation

Xinhua) 10:03, January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday started soliciting public opinions on a draft revision to a regulation on information services of mobile applications, which entered into effect on Aug. 1, 2016.

According to the draft, users must provide real personal information such as their mobile phone numbers and identity card numbers when registering accounts on mobile applications that provide services including information distribution and instant messaging.

Users who fail to provide such information, or who fraudulently register using the identity of an organization or other people, should not be provided with relevant services, read the document.

It also stipulates that users should not be refused access to basic services of mobile applications because they do not agree to provide non-essential personal information.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)