1,921 regulations filed with China's top legislature for review

Xinhua) 09:06, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,921 administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations were filed with China's top legislature for recording and review in the past year.

The figure was made public during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee on Tuesday submitted a report on its recording and review work in 2021 to the session for deliberation.

Recording and review is the power granted by the Constitution and the law to the NPC Standing Committee to make sure administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations are in line with the Constitution and national laws.

In 2021, the Legislative Affairs Commission launched three special aggregate reviews of normative documents in specific areas. In such a review conducted to facilitate the implementation of China's new birth policy, the commission identified 3,632 normative documents related to family planning that need to be modified or abolished.

A total of 42 normative documents have been revised while 428 have been abolished, according to the report.

The commission also received 6,339 review suggestions from citizens and organizations in 2021, said the report.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)