Traditional Chinese elements add grace to metro stations in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:47, January 05, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2022 shows the Wangfujing station with traditional Chinese elements on the Beijing metro line 8. (Photo: chinanews.com/Li Xiyun)

Nine new metro lines in Beijing started trial operations at the end of 2021, the most in a single year. The capital has 27 metro lines stretching 783 kilometers in the city by far.

The Chinese-fashioned metro stations in Beijing will provide passengers with culture and art experience.

