Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Chengdu opens 5 new metro lines

(Xinhua)    16:38, December 18, 2020

CHENGDU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13.

The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km.

Line 6, the first phases of lines 8, 9 and 17, as well as the eastern section of Line 18 have been opened.

Line 18 links Chengdu's city proper with its new airport, the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, which is slated to begin operations next year.

An automated train system has been deployed on Line 9. Trains on the line can automatically run, stop, turn on, and carry out inspections.

The Chengdu Metro launched its first line, Line 1, in 2010. So far, it has transported more than 6 billion passengers, with the average daily number of passengers exceeding 4 million.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York