Home>>
Four Chinese recipes to cook hawthorns
(People's Daily App) 09:58, January 04, 2022
Do you know how to cook hawthorns?
Learn four Chinese recipes which make hawthorns into sweet-and-sour snacks or desserts.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi and Xiao Jiabin; Source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.