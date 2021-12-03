Master carves life into food

(People's Daily App) 14:43, December 03, 2021

From delicate petals to vivid birds, Yue Zhendong, a Chinese food carving master, turns vegetables and fruits, such as pumpkin, radishes and watermelons, into artworks.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

