Home>>
Master carves life into food
(People's Daily App) 14:43, December 03, 2021
From delicate petals to vivid birds, Yue Zhendong, a Chinese food carving master, turns vegetables and fruits, such as pumpkin, radishes and watermelons, into artworks.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- (Four seasons in food: Winter) Winter roast lamb from northwest China
- Would you like to take a bite from a creative pancake with egg-filling?
- Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival
- Interview: Denmark considers China's rising demand for high-quality food products huge opportunity
- G20 agriculture ministers commit to better ensure sustainable food systems
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.