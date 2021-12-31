China's non-manufacturing PMI up in December

Xinhua) 10:12, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.7 in December, up from 52.3 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

The overall business climate in the non-manufacturing sector has rebounded this month, according to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

The services sector witnessed a faster recovery. In December, the sub-index for business activities in the services sector reached 52, up 0.9 percentage points from that in November.

The construction industry expanded at a slower pace, with the sub-index for business activities in the construction sector standing at 56.3 in December, 2.8 percentage points lower from the previous month.

Friday's data also showed that the PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.3 in December, up from 50.1 in November.

