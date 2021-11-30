Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI down in November
(Xinhua) 09:56, November 30, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.3 in November, down from 52.4 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
