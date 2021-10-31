China's non-manufacturing PMI down in October

Xinhua) 10:58, October 31, 2021

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.4 in October, down from 53.2 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)