China's manufacturing PMI edges down to 49.2 in October

Xinhua) 10:49, October 31, 2021

People work at a workshop of Harbin Dongan Automotive Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

