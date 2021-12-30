Home>>
China's first double berth jetty at LNG terminal put into use
(Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 30, 2021
Aerial photo shows the double berth jetty at Sinopec's Tianjin LNG terminal, the first of its kind in China, Dec 29, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
China's first double berth jetty at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was officially put into use in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday.
The annual reception capacities of Sinopec's Tianjin LNG terminal now reaches up to 10.8 million tons from 6 million tons. And all natural gas from here will be delivered to Tianjin for winter heating.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sinopec unloads world's biggest liquified natural gas carrier
- China executes first int'l LNG tender transaction on Shanghai exchange
- 5 dead, 3 injured following fire at LNG terminal in south China
- China's comprehensive LNG import price drops last week
- China's comprehensive LNG import price rises last week
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.