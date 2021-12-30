China's first double berth jetty at LNG terminal put into use

Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 30, 2021

Aerial photo shows the double berth jetty at Sinopec's Tianjin LNG terminal, the first of its kind in China, Dec 29, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

China's first double berth jetty at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was officially put into use in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday.

The annual reception capacities of Sinopec's Tianjin LNG terminal now reaches up to 10.8 million tons from 6 million tons. And all natural gas from here will be delivered to Tianjin for winter heating.

